RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

May 21, 2020

'Smash' Musical Based On Beloved TV Series Is Finally Heading To Broadway

Steven Spielberg is developing a musical adaptation of the NBC series for the stage.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.