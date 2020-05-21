'Smash' Musical Based On Beloved TV Series Is Finally Heading To Broadway

New Lesbian Motherhood Device on the AfterEllen Podcast There’s a new device for at-home conception that ought to bring some intimacy and sensuality in what is all-too often a sterile medical experience. Lesbian couples looking to become mothers deserve better than the feet in the stirrups thing where the doctor and patient are closer than wives or girlfriends. Moms deserve better! We spoke […]

Elenor’s Reaction to Fabiola Coming Out Is The Cutest Ever – Never Have I Ever WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! Never Have I Ever, produced by Mindy Kaling, is a new Netflix comedy that covers exactly what it’s like to be a closeted, lesbian, teenage girl. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan makes her television debut as Davi, a first-generation Indian girl just trying to navigate her formative years and… “get railed.” Like most young adult […]