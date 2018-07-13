Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

July 13, 2018

Sick Of Swiping On Selfies? This New Dating App Could Change The Game

An LBTQIA app might just convince you that the written word is sexier than a thirst pic.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.