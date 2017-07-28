Sia, The Chainsmokers And Other Stars Support Trans People In Heartfelt Video

Trump bans transgender troops to divert attention from growing Sessions scandal Donald Trump today announced a ban on transgender American serving in the US military. Trump not only reversed President Obama’s earlier decision permitting trans troops to serve, Trump even surprised his own military leaders who were not involved in the decision, and who had previously signed off on letting trans people serve. Why did Trump […]

Malta legalizes gay marriage The island country of Malta today legalized marriage for gay couples. Damn. Malta is a strongly Roman Catholic country, yet only one lawmaker out of 67 opposed the same-sex marriage legislation. The Catholic archbishop was, of course, opposed, and offered one of the most hysterical reasons yet: Carobs are not oranges. Archbishop Charles Scicluna had […]