Shannon Purser Opens Up About Coming To Understand Her Sexuality

Shannon Purser, the actress behind beloved character Barb from “Stranger Things,” used Twitter on Tuesday to get candid about her sexuality and her personal journey to authenticity.

She explained to her followers that, for her, becoming comfortable with her sexuality was “a process,” and offered some words of comfort for anyone that may be experiencing a similar path of self-exploration.

Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

But it's gonna be ok. You're going to be ok. No, you're going to be great. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Purser also offered words of support to her followers in the form of mutual prayers.

All that to say, you're not alone. You're in my prayers and, if you're the praying kind, please keep me in yours. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Purser’s lovable character Barb became a cult sensation after the airing of “Stranger Things” on Netflix last summer. The actress previously opened up about the queer appeal of Barb as a character, telling Paper last July,

“We all at some point in our lives have felt that we weren’t at the top of our social circle, or that maybe we needed our friends more than they needed us, and feeling overlooked. I think a lot more people feel a little bit insecure and a little bit hungry for love and acceptance.”

The second season of “Stranger Things” is slated for premiere on Halloween.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices