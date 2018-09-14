Sex Worker Activists Support Democratic Socialist Julia Salazar’s Primary Win

Potential Trump Supreme Court nominee Kethledge attends anti-gay activist church Raymond Kethledge is reportedly on Donald Trump’s short-list for the Supreme Court. In addition to being a staunch conservative, Kethledge is a member of the Anglican Church in North America. An offshoot of the more moderate Episcopal Church, the ACNA was created in 2009 because the far-right fringe of the church felt that Episcopalians weren’t […]

Support LGBT hero Zach Wahls As a straight college kid with two lesbian moms, Zach Wahls famously spoke out in favor of gay marriage before the Iowa House of Representatives back in 2012, when he was only 19 years old. Zach gave an amazing speech, you can check it out here. He then went on to lead a campaign, as a former […]