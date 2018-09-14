Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

September 14, 2018

Sex Worker Activists Support Democratic Socialist Julia Salazar’s Primary Win

“Julia is the first ever vocal advocate for sex workers’ rights to run on the issue and win.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.