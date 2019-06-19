Senate Confirms Judge Who Attacked Roe v. Wade, Called Being Transgender 'A Delusion'
Susan Collins was the only Republican who voted against making Matthew Kacsmaryk a lifetime federal judge.
Source: Queer Voices
