Second Reported Trans Woman Murdered In The US This Year

2017 is already proving that 2016 wasn’t a fluke. We’re only a week into the new year and we’ve just found out about the second trans woman of color murdered in the United States. This time the trans woman who’s life was horribly stolen from her was 28 year tear old Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow, a Two-Spirit woman who was living in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Two-Spirit and Allies group said that Wounded Arrow was a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and was originally from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Source: Queer Voices