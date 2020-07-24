Sean Hayes Plays Doctor, Prescribes Cure For Anti-Maskers On 'Jimmy Kimmel'
The “Will & Grace” star’s zinger just took our breath away.
Source: Queer Voices
The “Will & Grace” star’s zinger just took our breath away.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y