RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

July 24, 2020

Sean Hayes Plays Doctor, Prescribes Cure For Anti-Maskers On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

The “Will & Grace” star’s zinger just took our breath away.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.