Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

July 13, 2018

Scarlett Johansson Drops Out Of Transgender Role In 'Rub And Tug'

The actress will no longer star in the film based on the life of Dante “Tex” Gil following backlash.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.