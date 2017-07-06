Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

July 6, 2017

Sasha Velour Examines Bonds Of Queer Family And Community In New Drag Magazine

“Sister” is the latest issue from the “Drag Race” winner’s magazine.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.