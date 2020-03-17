Sample Schedules For Kids Home From School During Coronavirus Outbreak

Recapping All the Drama of the SheBelieves Cup In 2016, a year after the USWNT won their third World Cup, US Soccer announced the SheBelieves Cup. Four of the world’s top teams would compete in a round robin-style tournament on US soil. Five years later and it’s still going! This year, the US, England, Japan, and Spain battled it out for the title. […]

Batwoman Recap 1.15 — Mommy Issues Strap in cuz we’re headed to Bummerville! This week’s episode takes some dark turns with intense character building! We open with a flashback: It’s the twin’s Bat Mitzvah. Their dad Jacob loads the car with gifts and kisses their mom goodbye. She gives 12-year-old Kate and Beth her own personal gift — their red jewel […]