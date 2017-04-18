Samira Wiley And Lauren Morelli Are Living Their Best Lives On Their Honeymoon

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Last month, “Orange Is the New Black” star Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli tied the knot in a confetti-themed bash after nearly three years of dating.

Following the ceremony, they kicked off married life with a magical trip to Disneyland, and more recently, the couple brought their love to Italy, where it appears they’ve been having the honeymoon of our dreams. On top of that, Wiley celebrated her 30th birthday on the trip. (We can’t think of a better way to ring in the big 3-0.)

! A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

⏰! …..✈️✈️ A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

My wife took this picture, I didn't put a filter on it, and we're on our honeymoon in Italy . Happy Birthday to me. #30 A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Just look at the stunning views!

This view of Florence was stunning and (swipe) I'm so honored we're the first people to discover it. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Fake news. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

It appears the traveling got to Wiley, who made sure to catch up on sleep when she could.

Happy birthday to my wife, who has successfully slept on any mode of transportation we encountered on our honeymoon. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

She did have enough energy to pose with these creepy cool invisible men, though.

Me n my Rome ninjas. A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

And just for good measure, here are some magical photos from their trip to Disneyland.

Magic. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Mar 31, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever! A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

. ………….. . ………………………… . Thank you, @disneyland! A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Like we said: Honeymoon of our dreams.

