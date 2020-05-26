RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

May 26, 2020

Same-Sex Marriage Is Now Legal In Costa Rica

It becomes Latin America’s sixth country to make marriage equality the law of the land.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.