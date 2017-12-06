Sam Smith Says His 'Real Housewives' Tagline Would Be 'I'm A Dick Monster'

Lesbianing with AE! Are Her Parents #Clitblocking You? Hi Lindsey, My girlfriend and I have a great relationship. Despite disapproval from my mother and my family, her family is really amazing and they treat me so well. They even took us on vacation recently. We spend lots of time with them. I wouldn’t change that for the world and I am always talking […]

Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ S1. E5 Recap: “Kingdom” Last time on Marvel’s Runaways, the kids discovered concrete evidence that their parents are murderers. The news affected Karolina the most, who never imagined that her mother would be the one choosing the victims herself. Just after she was told, Nico witnessed Alex being taken away in a random car, and she needs the help […]