Sam Smith Says He Doesn't Like Michael Jackson And Twitter Isn't Having It
The “Stay With Me” singer was deemed “disrespectful and arrogant” in his apparent distaste for the King of Pop’s music.
Source: Queer Voices
The “Stay With Me” singer was deemed “disrespectful and arrogant” in his apparent distaste for the King of Pop’s music.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y