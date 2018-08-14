Quir dot Net

August 14, 2018

Sam Smith Says He Doesn't Like Michael Jackson And Twitter Isn't Having It

The “Stay With Me” singer was deemed “disrespectful and arrogant” in his apparent distaste for the King of Pop’s music.
