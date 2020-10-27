Sam Smith Reveals They Underwent Hair Transplant Surgery

Lez Dish It Out: Lesbian and Bi news for October 22 Ready for another round of news? Read on for everything you missed. Director’s Cut of But I’m a Cheerleader Coming December 8th Just in time for the classic film’s 20th anniversary! But I’m a Cheerleader will be remastered in Ultra HD 4K and will feature audio commentary, a making-of featurette, a “class reunion,” and more […]

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Has Come Out As Bi… What? At the top of quarantine, there was Tiger King. The Netflix documentary took the world by storm, teaching us about the nature of the Big Cat industry; and then there was Carole Baskin. You know, the one with the TikTok jingle about whacking her husband? Yeah, that Carole Baskin. Baskin is now on the show Dancing […]