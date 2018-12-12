Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

December 12, 2018

SAG Awards 2019: 'A Star Is Born' And 'Maisel' Lead Film And TV Nominations

“BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” also picked up multiple nods.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.