Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Relationship Advice: 'It Helps To Be A Little Deaf'

It should come as a surprise to no one that the notorious RBG has some great life advice.

On February 6, the Supreme Court Justice sat down with Stanford University’s Dean for Religious Life, Jane Shaw, to discuss Ginsburg’s accomplishments, her recent book My Own Words, and to share some of the best advice she’s ever received.

One of RBG’s best nuggets of advice came from her mother-in-law on Ginsburg’s wedding day, she reportedly told the crowd. “’In every good marriage, it helps sometimes to be a little deaf.’”

RBG added that she applies this relationship advice not only to her marriage, but also to life.

“I have followed that advice assiduously, and not only at home through 56 years of a marital partnership nonpareil. I have employed it as well in every workplace, including the Supreme Court,” she said. “When a thoughtless or unkind word is spoken, best tune out. Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one’s ability to persuade.”

After the discussion, Ginsburg took a few audience questions. One student asked her how she would like to be remembered in 100 years.

True to form, her response was perfection. “That I was a judge, who worked as hard as she could to be the best of her ability to do the job right.”

Watch a short highlight reel from Ginsburg’s conversation with Shaw.

Source: Queer Voices