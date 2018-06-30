Quir dot Net

June 30, 2018

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Aquaria Talks That Final Lip-Sync And The Future

“The best way to end a performance is to go out with a bang ― and bang I did,” said the queen in our post-finale interview.
Source: Queer Voices

