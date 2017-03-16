'RuPaul's Drag Race' Releases New Trailer Revealing Major Celeb Guest Appearances

As we inch ever closer to the premiere of the ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” World of Wonder, the show’s production company, and VH1 are continuing to build the anticipation ― and we’re living for every minute of it.

Producers dropped a new trailer today revealing new looks and guest stars, which has taken the hype for the new season to the next level.

Among those slated to appears are Lisa Kudrow, Cheyenne Jackson and pop star Kesha.

Check out the trailer above and head here to meet the girls who will be competing on season nine.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” will premiere Friday, March 24 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on VH1.

Source: Queer Voices