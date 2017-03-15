RuPaul Just Revealed He's Married!

RuPaul, you sneak! The most famous drag queen in the world got married out of the public eye this year ― and revealed it all for the very first time Wednesday morning.

The Supermodel of The World told Hollywood Today Live that he and his partner of 23 years, a rancher named Georges LeBar, got married on the anniversary of the day that they met.

”I met him on the dance floor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday, so we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met, this year,” RuPaul tells Ross Matthews and Amanda Salas in the above clip.

The news comes just two weeks before the premiere of the ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the iconic drag-based reality show hosted and executive produced by RuPaul.

Awwwww, Ru!

