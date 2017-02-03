Ruby Rose Opens Up About Coming Out To Her Mom At Age 12

“Orange Is The New Black” star Ruby Rose will appear on Sunday TODAY this weekend, sharing a bit about coming out as a pre-teen and her mom’s reaction to the news.

Rose, who identifies as “gender fluid” and is currently dating Veronica’s singerJess Origliasso, says she was initially hesitant to talk about her sexual identity with her mother. But when she first had her coming out conversation ― at the age of 12 ― she was surprised to find out that her mother already seemed to know.

“She knew when I was six apparently,” Rose tells Willie Geist in the above clip. “I didn’t know anyone else that was gay or a lesbian. So I didn’t really know how to word it. So I was just like, ‘I think I should let you know that when I eventually get a boyfriend, there’ll be a girl.’ And she was just like, ‘I know.’”

Rose then goes on to joke that she used to cut the heads off of her Ken dolls as a kid.

The Aussie star also recently appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine and opened up about her sexuality and thoughts on marriage in an interview with the women’s magazine.

Check the extended interview with Rose and Geist this Sunday, Feb. 5 on NBC’s “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” and check out Rose in “Orange Is The New Black” premiering on Netflix this summer.

Source: Queer Voices