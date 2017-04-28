Rowan Blanchard's Solid Advice For Anyone Who's Figuring Out Their Sexuality

What are some upcoming projects your fans can look forward to?

I just finished the first edit of a cool art book that I’m doing with Random House, so I’m really excited about that. It’s basically one shared diary between a bunch of young artists. I think a lot of the things that are aimed toward young people are made by adults, and have a voice that may seem a little patronizing, and I wanted to make something that seemed like it was inclusive and real. I’ve been working on it for two and a half years so it felt really good to turn something in! I’ve also been working on “A Wrinkle In Time,” which comes out April next year. That entire project was really special.

You tweeted last year that you’re open to liking any gender and identify as queer. What advice do you have for other teens your age who may be struggling with their sexuality?

There’s this weird pressure that you’re either gay or you’re straight. I guess queer is a term that has been reclaimed by this generation, it’s this umbrella term for anything under a large spectrum. But my advice to other kids is: You don’t have to pick an identity. It doesn’t matter if you’re gay one day, bisexual one day, straight another day. You don’t have to pick one word. You don’t even have to pick a word at all. You can just do whatever you like. That’s something I was taught by these Tumblr kids who were like, “You guys don’t have to pick something, you can be anything you want!”

Do you see yourself ever getting more involved with a singing career, like a lot of other Disney stars often have?

I don’t necessarily see myself making music, but I really love musical theater and Broadway. Getting involved with that would be so cool.