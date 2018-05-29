Roseanne Barr 'Sorry' After Racist Comment About Former Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett

Support LGBT hero Zach Wahls As a straight college kid with two lesbian moms, Zach Wahls famously spoke out in favor of gay marriage before the Iowa House of Representatives back in 2012, when he was only 19 years old. Zach gave an amazing speech, you can check it out here. He then went on to lead a campaign, as a former […]

Tell Starbucks that homophobia, transphobia and anti-Semitism are bad business Starbucks just did it again. On the heels of the coffee chain’s racist treatment of two African-American customers, Starbucks is now embracing homophobia, transphobia and anti-Semitism. Please sign the petition at the bottom of this page (or here) and demand that Starbucks stop coddling homophobic, transphobic and anti-Semitic bigots. As you know, in response to […]