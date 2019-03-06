Robin Roberts Says Jussie Smollett Interview Was 'No-Win Situation'
The “Good Morning America” host noted her chat with the “Empire” star began more than two hours late.
Source: Queer Voices
The “Good Morning America” host noted her chat with the “Empire” star began more than two hours late.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y