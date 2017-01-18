Right Wing Media Blast Manning Sentence News With Outrageous Transphobia

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Conservative pundits unleashed a tirade of transphobia on Tuesday following news that President Barack Obama had commuted the bulk of Chelsea Manning’s remaining prison time.

In 2013, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for violating the Espionage Act and other offenses after she pleaded guilty to sending hundreds of thousands of classified documents to the anti-secrecy organization, WikiLeaks. Although she was due to be incarcerated until 2045, the commuted sentence will allow her to be freed on May 17.

Public opinion on Manning, who requested treatment for her gender dysphoria while in prison and has attempted suicide twice last year, remains sharply divided. Some see the 29-year-old as a whistleblower and a hero, while others have branded her a traitor to the U.S.

Right-wing media outlets and figures were clear on where they stood on that divide Tuesday. Instead of limiting their criticisms to Manning’s questionable actions, however, they repeatedly attacked her gender identity, suggesting that Obama’s main incentive in reducing her sentence was to appeal to the LGBTQ community.

Among them was Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth, who accused the president of hoping to “check a lot of social boxes” by commuting Manning’s sentence just days before leaving office in a segment that aired Tuesday.

.@PeteHegseth: Manning is a traitor, but it's perfectly telling of Pres Obama to commute the sentence; he checks a lot of social boxes. pic.twitter.com/luMhOz5L6p — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 18, 2017

Others weren’t much kinder on Twitter.

No, see, traitors are bad whether they're men or men who think they're women. https://t.co/0B07DSdIqB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 17, 2017

So, if I'm understanding this correctly, a man is allowed to commit treason so long as he pretends to be a woman afterwards? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 17, 2017

Chelsea Manning is lucky she has Trans-Privilege or else Obama would have let her rot in prison for 35 years if she was a regular person. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 17, 2017

Conservative author Matthew Vadum went a step further, arguing that Manning ― along with other members of the transgender community ― was “mentally ill.”

Bradley/Chelsea Manning will probably kill itself anyway because trannies are severely mentally ill by definition. — Matthew Vadum (@vadum) January 17, 2017

There is a high probability he/she/it will die by suicide anyway, so there is a silver lining to the Bradley Manning commutation. https://t.co/WZa9aMm0fD — Matthew Vadum (@vadum) January 17, 2017

The Daily Wire’s John Nolte seized the opportunity to rehash a number of repeatedly denounced lies about the president…

Sources tell me Chelsea Manning was freed to ghostwrite Obama's upcoming bio… "Ha Ha, I'm Really a Gay Muslim Born In Kenya." — CNN Lies & Is Hitler (@NolteNC) January 17, 2017

…while Ann Coulter found a way to loop in the ongoing controversies with Russia.

If Putin wants sanctions removed by Obama, he's got to take off his shirt again and put on a blouse. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 17, 2017

To be clear, Manning’s commuted sentence does, in no way, pardon her conviction. Although media pundits are entitled to their views with regard to her actions, there’s no excuse for this type of vitriolic transphobia.

