Rhode Island Bishop Warns Catholics To Avoid Pride Events Because Of 'Harm To Children'

Exclusive: King Princess on Identity, Pride, and The Inspiration Behind “Talia” King Princess, the wild and free pop sensation is setting the dyke world on fire right now. Her debut album Make My Bed is full of songs about heartbreak, falling in love, and getting laid. Not new territory for mainstream pop, but King Princess’ heady lesbian lyrics, casually circling the profane and the divine, certainly […]

4 Misguided Myths About Dating A Younger Woman You don't ever have to say "She's actually really mature for her age." The post 4 Misguided Myths About Dating A Younger Woman appeared first on AfterEllen.