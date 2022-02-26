Rejection Or Welcome: Trans Catholics Encounter Both
“We are not trying to defy God, nor to play God,” says Christine Zuba, a trans woman from New Jersey.
Source: Queer Voices
“We are not trying to defy God, nor to play God,” says Christine Zuba, a trans woman from New Jersey.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y