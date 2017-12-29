Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

December 29, 2017

Recy Taylor, Whose 1944 Rape Inspired Black Women’s Resistance, Dead At 97

Taylor will be remembered for bravely speaking out after she was gang-raped by six white men in the Jim Crow era.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.