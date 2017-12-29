Recy Taylor, Whose 1944 Rape Inspired Black Women’s Resistance, Dead At 97
Taylor will be remembered for bravely speaking out after she was gang-raped by six white men in the Jim Crow era.
Source: Queer Voices
Taylor will be remembered for bravely speaking out after she was gang-raped by six white men in the Jim Crow era.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y