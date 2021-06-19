RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

June 19, 2021

Rachel Maddow Spots The Mitch McConnell Move Democrats Should Copy

“Why don’t Democrats do that this year?” asked the MSNBC anchor.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.