RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

August 21, 2020

Rachel Maddow Is 'Chilled' By This Claim Made By Mary Trump

The MSNBC host remains struck by a prediction from Donald Trump’s niece.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.