Rachael Leigh Cook Remixes That Famous 'Brain On Drugs' Commercial

She’s all that ― and we mean it this time.

Let’s travel back to the sweet innocence of 1997 when Rachael Leigh Cook was a box-office star and someone thought it wise to summarize America’s drug problem with a frying pan and an egg.

On the list of cringeworthy things celebrities have done, Cook’s “This Is Your Brain on Drugs” PSA ranks somewhere between George Clooney’s Japanese car spots and Johnny Depp promoting a perfume called Sauvage.

Thankfully, many things have changed since then, including conversations surrounding drug use and mass incarceration. So, Cook and the Drug Policy Alliance teamed up to give the PSA a different spin. Released on 4/20, the new ad campaign takes aim at the war on drugs, instead of the drug users themselves.

“The war on drugs is ruining people’s lives,” Cook says in the ad. “It fuels mass incarceration, it targets people of color in greater numbers than their white counterparts. It cripples communities. It costs billions and it doesn’t work. Any questions?”

Watch the original PSA below, and new one above.

