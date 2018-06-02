Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

June 2, 2018

Quil Lemons Is Showcasing The Beauty Of Blackness And Queerness In His Art

The young photographer’s work shifts the visual narrative of identity in the art world ― and the world in general.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.