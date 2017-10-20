Protester Hugs Nazi Outside Richard Spencer Event, Asks ‘Why Do You Hate Me?’
Aaron Courtney asked the man in the swastika shirt, “Why don’t you like me, dog?” His response: “I don’t know.”
Source: Queer Voices
