October 20, 2017

Protester Hugs Nazi Outside Richard Spencer Event, Asks ‘Why Do You Hate Me?’

Aaron Courtney asked the man in the swastika shirt, “Why don’t you like me, dog?” His response: “I don’t know.”
Source: Queer Voices

