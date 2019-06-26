Prince William Says He Would 'Fully Support' His Children If They Were Gay

Dear Jenny: Why settling for scraps is never the right answer Hi Jenny, I met a woman on a dating app who I find very interesting. We texted for a while, and finally met in person recently. It went okay, but there were a few awkward moments. She indicated that she was looking for something more casual, which isn’t my usual MO but I am down […]

The Internet’s Shameful Lesbophobia Problem The Internet has a lesbophobia problem, and that needs to change. Jokes about Millennials and our progressive politics have been circulating the internet for so long that they’re staler than those Rage Comics that have been doing the rounds for the last decade. Even within the digital spaces where we are native inhabitants, the jibes […]