Powerful Video Reminds President-Elect Trump That Women ‘Won’t Go Back’

A new video from the Ms. Foundation for Women is sure to give you chills.

The two-minute clip titled “Votes For Women” was published on Wednesday afternoon in advance of the historic Women’s March on Washington set to take place this Saturday. The powerful video features excerpts from iconic speeches from activists including Shirley Chisholm, Gloria Steinem and Carrie Chapman Catt.

As viewers listen to the riveting words, images of women from all walks of life wearing the iconic purple sash that the suffragists wore flash across the screen. According to Emmeline Pethick-Lawrence, a suffragist and editor of the early 1900s newspaper Votes For Women, purple symbolized “the royal blood that flows in the veins of every suffragette, the instinct of freedom and dignity.”

“I have faith in the American people. I believe that we are smart enough to correct our mistakes,” Chisholm says in her 1972 speech for her presidential bid, featured in the video. “I believe that we are intelligent enough to recognize the talent, energy and dedication which all Americans ― including women and minorities ― have to offer.”

President and CEO at the Ms. Foundation Teresa C. Younger explained in a press release that the organization released the video as a rally crying to stand united against President-elect Donald Trump and his dangerous rhetoric and alarming actions before, during, and after his presidentialcampaign.

“As we prepare for the inauguration of President-elect Trump, the Ms. Foundation for Women stands ready to lead the fight for equity and justice,” Younger said. “We will fight against any attempt by state houses, Congress or this Administration to limit rights or freedoms in our country; particularly the rights of those most marginalized.”

As Steinem said in her 1972 Address to the Women of America, which is excerpted in the video: “This is no simple reform, it really is a revolution.”

We could not agree more.

