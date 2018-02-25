Pita Taufatofua Goes Shirtless One Last Time For Closing Ceremony

Revisiting the Words of Audre Lorde in ‘A Burst of Light and Other Essays’ Whenever my mind is heavy with questions and my heart thirsts for nourishment, I turn to the writing of Audre Lorde. She is my Black lesbian feminist foremother and, more than that, one of the most brilliant political thinkers of the last century. With each reading of her words comes new perspective – it becomes […]

American Women Outperform Men at 2018 Winter Olympics Team USA’s women now own more medals than men at the Winter Olympics! The American women have tallied 12 of the 21 medals that the U.S. has won. And it gets better. When it comes to gold specifically, women have scored five of the eight gold medals won by the U.S. It seems all predictions about 2018 […]