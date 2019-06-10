Quir dot Net

June 10, 2019

Philadelphia's First Openly Gay Deputy Sheriff Found Dead Ahead Of Pride Parade

Dante Austin, 27, was an Army veteran and the Philadelphia sheriff’s first LGBTQ community liaison.
Source: Queer Voices

