Pete Buttigieg: I Wish ‘Fanatical’ Mike Pence Respected My Gay Marriage

Board a Lesbian Yacht and Support Lesbian Herstory! If your dream has always been to board a yacht full of gorgeous lesbians of The L Word variety, well, now your DREAM CAN COME TRUE. Plus, you’ll be supporting lesbian herstory as the spring cruise will exhibit a collection from The June Mazer Lesbian Archives. Intrigued yet? Here are the details from Lez […]

How Mainstream TV Compulsively Perpetuates “Lesbian” as Sexually Pliable and Down for ‘Adventure’ I was asked to cover the “lesbian character” Lizzy (Russian Doll). I said—sure, great—but also (casually) explained why I’d cover her as bisexual. The response I got back: She’s a lesbian but “interesting read.” Ummmm… “Lesbians” on TV are continually portrayed as sexually pliable—people expect it—And this translation leads to dangerous misconceptions IRL. I know that when I point […]