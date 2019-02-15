Quir dot Net

February 15, 2019

Pete Buttigieg: I Wish ‘Fanatical’ Mike Pence Respected My Gay Marriage

“My marriage has moved me closer to God and I wish he respected that,” the Democratic presidential hopeful told Stephen Colbert.
Source: Queer Voices

