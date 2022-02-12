RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

February 12, 2022

People In South Dakota Are Already Living In A Post-Roe World

The Midwestern state has one abortion clinic left and zero in-state providers.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.