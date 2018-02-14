Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

February 14, 2018

People Are Feeling Lots Of Things About Timothée Chalamet On The Cover Of GQ

“He’s out here blessing my lovely ass on valentine’s day,” said one Twitter user.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.