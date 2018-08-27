Parents Of Gay Children Shouldn't Condemn Them, Pope Francis Says
“Don’t condemn. Dialogue. Understand, give the child space so he or she can express themselves.”
Source: Queer Voices
“Don’t condemn. Dialogue. Understand, give the child space so he or she can express themselves.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y