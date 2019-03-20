Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie To Be Honored For LGBTQ Youth Advocacy
The singer-songwriter, who identifies as pansexual, will receive GLSEN’s Inspiration Award.
Source: Queer Voices
The singer-songwriter, who identifies as pansexual, will receive GLSEN’s Inspiration Award.
