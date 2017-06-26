Pakistan Issued Its First Passport Recognizing Transgender Designation

How My Bisexuality Changed the Way I Watched TV Earlier this year when CW’s The 100 brutally and without remorse killed off Lexa within the same 30 minutes of the culmination of her courtship with Clarke, I was, for a lack of a better word, devastated. By that time, I was fiercely protective of both the representation and presentation of members of the LGBTQ […]

AfterEllen visits the oldest continuously operating LGBT center in the US Can you guess where the oldest continuously operating LGBT center in the US is located? Nope, it’s not in NYC or Los Angeles, although those are great guesses. To be fair, if it weren’t for the key words “continuously operating,” the LGBT center in LA would hold the title. However, because that center was closed […]