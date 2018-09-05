Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

September 5, 2018

Oscar Isaac Wants To Keep Poe's Love Life 'As Fluid As Possible'

The “Operation Finale” star opens up about his “Star Wars” character.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.