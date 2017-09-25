Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Announces Reelection Bid

Lesbianing with AE! Losing Your Lesbian Virginity Dear Lindsey, I realized I was a lesbian three years ago but haven’t had the opportunity to get with a girl, my college was super straight. Now I’m trying to change that. I hooked up with guys in the past, but I haven’t been physical with ladies aside from kissing. I met this girl over […]

10 Times Movie Scenes Reflected Your Lesbian Life 1. When you realized you were gay Although it was a Peptol-Bismol pink satire of epic proportions, Jamie Babbit’s “But I’m a Cheerleader” pretty much nailed it: that moment of realization in which your heterosexuality slipped through your fingers like water, never to return. Shortly thereafter, the initial shock and concern wore off, to be […]