Once Called 'Too Gay' To Make It In Acting, Now He's Using Femininity To Do Just That
Writer/actor Corey Camperchioli is pushing back against the idea that “being feminine or markedly queer is a bad thing.”
Source: Queer Voices
Writer/actor Corey Camperchioli is pushing back against the idea that “being feminine or markedly queer is a bad thing.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y