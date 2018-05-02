Oklahoma Adoption Bill That Could Discriminate Against Gay Couples Passes House

Lesbianing With AE! How to Stop the Endless Texting and Meet IRL Already Hi Lindsey, I have a bit of a problem that I can’t shake out of my head. I really like this girl I met online. I don’t have a lot of experience with online dating and 95% of it is being ghosted or no replies at all. So I was really surprised when she actually […]

The 2018 Tony Awards Nominations Are In! The 2018 Tony Awards nominations were announced today, and it looks like ‘Mean Girls’ is all the buzz, along with a few surprises. If you plan on tuning in to the Tony’s this year like we are, here is the full lineup of nominees. We haven’t yet had the chance to see the new ‘Mean […]