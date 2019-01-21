Ocasio-Cortez Pops Up In Donkey Kong Twitch Stream To Raise Money For Transgender Kids
Marathon gamer Harry Brewis tells congresswoman, “Keep fighting. What you’re doing is phenomenal.”
Source: Queer Voices
Marathon gamer Harry Brewis tells congresswoman, “Keep fighting. What you’re doing is phenomenal.”
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y