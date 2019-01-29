Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

January 29, 2019

Nyle DiMarco Performs Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Using Sign Language

The deaf model and artist’s take on Grande’s smash got praise from the pop diva herself.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.